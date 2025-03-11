Natalya Releasing New Book Later This Year

The following press release was issued today:

WWE’S NATALYA NEIDHART TO PEN COMPELLING MEMOIR, FOR PUBLICATION THIS OCTOBER

BenBella Books, distributed by Simon & Schuster, to publish Natalya Neidhart’s memoir October 28, 2025

NATIONAL – Natalya Neidhart has signed with BenBella Books and Simon & Schuster Canada to simultaneously release her raw, honest, and compelling memoir this October in both the U.S. and Canada—a memoir that captures the drama, hilarity, and outright mayhem of her life both inside the ring and out.

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Nattie to share her story,” said BenBella editor-in-chief Leah Wilson. “This book is a testament not only to who Nattie is as a wrestler, but also who she is as a person: funny, relatable, hardworking, and someone who deeply loves the wrestling business.”

“Nattie Neidhart has long captivated audiences in the ring, and now she brings that same intensity and heart to the page,” said Jim Gifford, Executive Editor, Simon & Schuster Canada. “Unfiltered and deeply personal, her story offers fans a rare glimpse behind the curtain of her remarkable career, and we can’t wait to share it with readers.”

In this deeply personal memoir, Neidhart takes readers behind the tragedies and triumphs of not only one of professional wrestling’s most famous family dynasties, but also professional wrestling’s most successful company, offering unprecedented insight into some of wrestling’s biggest names and moments.

As the first female wrestler from the legendary Hart family, Nattie shares her tumultuous journey from watching matches in her grandfather Stu Hart’s backyard, to being the only woman in her family to wrestle, to becoming a WWE Superstar and champion in her own right.

As the daughter of Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, she openly discusses her father’s struggles with addiction and a brain injury, which caused continuous turmoil and financial struggle within her family.

And as an up-and-coming talent during WWE’s Diva era, she details her path through wrestling’s developmental system, where she had to not only prove herself as a wrestler, but also figure out how to meet WWE’s evolving standards for female talent over the course of several challenging and incredibly different eras.

Neidhart also reveals the complex dynamics between the Hart family and WWE, including the aftermath of the Montreal Screwjob, Owen Hart’s tragic death, and her husband Tyson Kidd’s near-fatal in-ring incident that retired him far too young.

“Over the course of almost 20 years in WWE, I have given many interviews,” Neidhart said, “but as a naturally private person, I’ve kept the more personal details of my own story private, until now. I can’t wait until October so I can share my full story for the first time.”

Neidhart’s memoir—available now for pre-order—will be released in hardcover, e-book, and audiobook this October.