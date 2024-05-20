Natalya Says She Doesn’t Plan To Retire Anytime Soon

WWE veteran Natalya recently spoke with The Wrestling Classic on a number of topics including how she believes she is doing the best work of her career and how she doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon as she still has a lot of things she wants to accomplish.

Natalya said, “I want to still keep moving forward in the business.” “Like, people say, ‘When’re you gonna slow down? When are you gonna retire?’ I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life, I’m doing the best work of my career. I just have so much more I want to do. There’s just so many more women in the industry that I want to work.”

“Not just in WWE, but I want to work with Gail Kim. I want to work with Jordynne Grace. I see some of these Japanese girls that I admire so much. Some of them come and train with me, but I’m like, one day, I want to work with these girls. There’s girls from every corner of the industry that I’m like, I want to work with her. I want to work with her. I want to wrestle the best.”

You can check out Natalya’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)