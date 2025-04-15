Natalya Teases Forbidden Door-Like Matches

WWE veteran Natalya recently opened up about her contract status, the evolving women’s division, and her ambitions to compete across multiple platforms, during an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

In July 2024, it was reported that Natalya signed an extension with WWE shortly before her previous deal expired. Reflecting on that decision, she explained her mindset heading into the next chapter of her career:

“When I signed my new deal with WWE, I signed it last June and I thought to myself—as long as I continue to stay in WWE, I have to always remember to keep proving myself. I can’t just rest on the fact that I have a world record for the most matches, or the most wins, or the most this or that.”

Natalya emphasized that despite her extensive resume, she believes in continuously earning her place in the company.

“When you continue to work in WWE, you always have to keep proving yourself no matter what it is that you’re doing. Even if you’re not working at WWE, wrestling owes nobody anything. WWE doesn’t owe me anything.”

She also praised the current state of WWE’s women’s division across all brands:

“Even right now in WWE, we look at the Women’s Division—it’s never, ever been this competitive, ever. Across NXT, Raw, or SmackDown, the girls we have across the board are incredible.”

Natalya expressed her desire to compete with a wide range of talent and even hinted at exploring opportunities beyond WWE’s traditional scope:

“I want to wrestle everywhere. That’s what I love about my ring—my ring is really kind of like a forbidden door. I love all these different people coming in and just bringing passion… whether they’re on the independents, they come from all these different places.”

She teased future developments tied to this mindset:

“In the coming weeks, there’s going to be some announcements made. WWE and myself, we’re going to be addressing some very, very exciting things coming up. Because, yeah—I want to wrestle. I really want to wrestle everywhere.”

With a legendary career still evolving, Natalya’s passion for professional wrestling and her hunger to prove herself remain as strong as ever.