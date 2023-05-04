Natalya Teases Showing Up On WWE SmackDown Despite Being Drafted To RAW

WWE star Natalya recently spoke with The Archive Of B-Sox for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Natalya commented on being drafted from WWE Smackdown to RAW…

“It’s exciting. I got drafted from SmackDown to RAW, but that doesn’t mean that I still can’t show up on SmackDown. That’s kind of the cool part about being in WWE. You’re drafted to a certain brand, but if the storyline calls for it, you can show up on another show. It’s cool.”

“How I learned about it was Triple H announced it on RAW. We had no idea. We really learn about a lot of stuff in the company as you guys learn about it. To be perfectly honest, I like it that way. We get to be part of the fan excitement and things can change so fast. In some ways, I’d rater just know about it as it comes rather than hear about it, it gets changed, then you get your hopes up or get excited, and it doesn’t happen. It’s nice to be on the journey with fans when they hear that information as well.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



