Natalya Thanks Supporters After Possible Injury On Monday Night

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya took to Twitter today and thanked her fans for reaching out after her injury scare on Monday’s RAW.

As noted, Natalya apparently suffered a leg injury while tangling with Doudrop in the ring, during the non-title match that saw she and Tamina Snuka defeat Eva Marie and Doudrop. She tagged out of the match and was later helped to the back by a WWE medic and Tamina, apparently unable to put any weight on her right leg.

“Thank you to everyone for the kind words about what happened on #WWERaw. There are the beatings you can plan for, and the ones you can’t. That’s the job. But I’m willing to give whatever bones, muscles and tendons I have to continue doing what I love. Good thing I’m UNBREAKABLE,” she wrote.

The tweet includes a photo of Natalya’s leg bending as she rolled over with Doudrop on the mat.

