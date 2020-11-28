Natalya Tweets Billie Kay Resume Photo From SmackDown

This week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode featured another segment where Billie Kay tried to land a gig by presenting her 8×10 headshots and her resume. This time it was Kay trying to land work with Michael Cole and Corey Graves at the announce table. Kay noted that she has extensive experience in talking and would be more than happy to take over commentary duties from Cole and Graves.

As seen in the tweet below, Natalya revealed a photo of Kay’s resume.

“Also…. @BillieKayWWE left this in the locker room on top of my bags [eyes emoji] #SmackDown,” Natalya wrote.

Kay responded, “Had a few spare copies. I knew you would love it! [laughing emoji]”

