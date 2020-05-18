Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler In A Submission Match On Tonight’s Raw

It looks like Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler in a Submission Match may take place during tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network. Natalya took to Twitter today and called Baszler out, mentioning the Submission Match for RAW. Natalya’s tweet included a video where she taunts Baszler, promising to make her submit to the Sharpshooter.

She captioned the video with, “Nothing lights my fire like a submission match, @QoSBaszler. Tonight it’s me & you. We can relive some memories of when we first trained together, years ago, and you actually showed me some respect. See you soon [queen emoji] of [spade suit emoji] #Raw @wwe”

Last week’s RAW saw Baszler defeat Natalya by pinfall. The USA Network Twitter account responded to Natalya’s warning, apparently confirming the match. Baszler also responded, with a Darth Vader GIF. Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated RAW line-up, along with the related tweets:

* Brand-To-Brand Invitational kicks off with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. King Baron Corbin in a non-title match

* Brand-To-Brand Invitational continues with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defending against The IIconics

* RAW Women’s Champion Asuka begins her new era

* The Viking Raiders and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits compete in an Axe-Throwing contest

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge answers Randy Orton’s challenge for a wrestling match at Backlash

* Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya in a Submission Match