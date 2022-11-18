Natalya Wants to Be a WWE Grand Slam Champion

Natalya made her WWE debut in 2008, and her dedication to wrestling has earned her a sizable fan base. Natalya previously held the SmackDown Women’s Championship, the Diva’s Championship, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. So far, she has only failed to win the RAW Women’s Championship.

Natalya stated on Faction 919 that she wants to win the title and become the company’s first grand slam champion.

”I haven’t won a Raw Women’s Championship. One of the goals that I have in WWE is to become a Grand Slam Champion. Currently, I’m a Triple Crown Champion. So, one day, I would love to say that I held the “Raw” Women’s Championship … For me, that would be something I would love to do.”

You can watch the complete interview below: