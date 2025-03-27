Natalya’s Match Announced For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII

MMA legend Josh Barnett took to his Twitter (X) account and announced that WWE veteran Natalya will face Miyu Yamashita at next month’s Bloodsport XIII. This comes after Natalya requested the match with Yamashita.
The event will be held on Thursday, April 17th, at The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will air live on TrillerTV+.
When wrestlers of this caliber ask for a fight with one another, then a fight we will have.
"Queen of Harts" Nattie Neidhart is taking on the karate fighter, Miyu Yamashita, at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XIII.
Don't miss your chance to see the these two go head to head live! pic.twitter.com/8eaM4Lws2t
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 27, 2025