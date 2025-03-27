Natalya’s Match Announced For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII

(Photo Credit: WWE)

MMA legend Josh Barnett took to his Twitter (X) account and announced that WWE veteran Natalya will face Miyu Yamashita at next month’s Bloodsport XIII. This comes after Natalya requested the match with Yamashita.

The event will be held on Thursday, April 17th, at The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will air live on TrillerTV+.

 

