NBA Finals’ Larry O’Brien Trophy Makes Rounds Backstage At WWE RAW (Video)

The NBA Finals trophy made the rounds backstage at this week’s WWE television taping at the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA.

The Larry O’Brien trophy was passed around among a ton of WWE Superstars and personalities, including Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Finn Balor, Shane “Hurricane” Helms, Adam Pearce, Cathy Kelley and many others.

Check out photos and videos of the Larry O’Brien trophy making the rounds backstage at this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show via the tweets embedded below.

Hey @NBA, thanks for sharing your hardware with us!!! pic.twitter.com/RTAovbMQyP — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) May 22, 2023

The @NBA Championship Trophy made a stop at @WWE Monday Night Raw. 👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/pGDjpkZxsD — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 22, 2023