NBA Finals’ Larry O’Brien Trophy Makes Rounds Backstage At WWE RAW (Video)

The NBA Finals trophy made the rounds backstage at this week’s WWE television taping at the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA.
The Larry O’Brien trophy was passed around among a ton of WWE Superstars and personalities, including Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Finn Balor, Shane “Hurricane” Helms, Adam Pearce, Cathy Kelley and many others.
Check out photos and videos of the Larry O’Brien trophy making the rounds backstage at this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show via the tweets embedded below.
You never know who you’ll bump into at #WWERaw. @nbafinalstrophy https://t.co/GAUfERtmxj
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 23, 2023
Monday Night RAW ✅
Surrounded by Superstars💥
Thank you @WWE! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wfhHj6EF0r
— The Larry O’Brien Trophy (@nbafinalstrophy) May 23, 2023
Hey @NBA, thanks for sharing your hardware with us!!! pic.twitter.com/RTAovbMQyP
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) May 22, 2023
hover hand @nbafinalstrophy pic.twitter.com/MAmwofIkDI
— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) May 23, 2023
The @NBA Championship Trophy made a stop at @WWE Monday Night Raw. 👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/pGDjpkZxsD
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 22, 2023
💪 @FinnBalor 🏆@WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/8T7Hd7eDCU pic.twitter.com/PRMdS0bNa5
— The Larry O’Brien Trophy (@nbafinalstrophy) May 23, 2023
You can wear this type of trophy?! 😂
Me and my new friend, the @WWE World Heavyweight Championship Belt!#WWERaw https://t.co/lF5LgP1tSG pic.twitter.com/TMbMpFANYv
— The Larry O’Brien Trophy (@nbafinalstrophy) May 23, 2023