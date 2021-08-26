NBA Star Appears At AEW Tapings, Receives Replica Championship

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks received a huge pop as he sat ringside for last night’s AEW Rampage tapings at the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. You can click here for spoilers from the tapings that will air this Friday.

Antetokounmpo came out to a big pop and was presented with an AEW World Title replica by AEW President Tony Khan. Antetokounmpo briefly posed in the ring with the title as fans cheered him on.

Antetokounmpo also met several AEW wrestlers at the tapings, including Chris Jericho and Sting. You can see related photos and video clips below:

