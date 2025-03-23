NBA Star Expresses Interest In WWE

By
James Hetfield
-

Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham spoke with Landon Buford about a number of topics, including whether he would be interested in competing in the WWE.

Cunningham said, “Yeah, it is possible for sure. I think WWE is fire. I grew up loving WWE… I would be down to do it for sure.”

You can check out Cunningham’s comments below.

 

