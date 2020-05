NBA star Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics revealed in an interview with Shams Charania that he planning a transition to WWE once his basketball career is over.

Celtics center @EnesKanter told our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania he has been offered WWE deal and plans to accept after career.

Kanter also discussed his public approach with his native Turkey, Russell Westbrook's policy for opponents and more. pic.twitter.com/gOvZhfYGae

— Stadium (@Stadium) May 13, 2020