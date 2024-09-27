NBA Video For Philadelphia 76ers & Joel Embiid Narrated By Triple H

Paul “Triple H” Levesque leant his vocals to the National Basketball Association’s Philadelphia 76ers franchise.

Not only does WWE’s Chief Content Officer use his voice to promote WWE projects and events, “The Game” was featured in a new highlight video for the 76ers’ Joel Embiid.

In the video, Triple H explains how Embiid and Philadelphia have been a perfect fit since he was drafted back in 2014, and that Embiid will in “The City of Brotherly Love” for a long time.