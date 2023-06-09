NBC Cancels ‘Young Rock’ After Three Seasons

NBC announced today that Young Rock will not be returning to their lineup this fall.

When NBC announced their Fall schedule last month, Young Rock was not among the shows listed. The network had not made a decision on the show’s future at the time.

Season 1 had over 3 million viewers and a 0.62 demo rating. Season 2 saw a drop in viewers and a 0.39 demo rating, but the big drop occurred when the show was moved to Friday nights for season 3. When compared to SmackDown, the show averaged 1.4 million viewers and a 0.25 rating.

The show centered on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s upbringing in the wrestling industry, as well as his mother Ata Johnson and his late father “Soul Man” Rocky Johnson. Last season, they concentrated on The Rock’s early days in WWE and the Attitude Era.