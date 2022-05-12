NBC Orders Season 3 Of Young Rock

NBC announced the following today-

NBC Orders Renewals for Three of Its Comedies: “Young Rock,” “American Auto” and “Grand Crew”

“Young Rock” will be back for a third season and “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” are set to return for their respective second seasons.

NBC has ordered renewals for three of its comedies: “Young Rock” for a third season and “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” for their respective second seasons.

YOUNG ROCK

· Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, John Tui, Fasitua Amosa and Matthew Willig star.

· Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras executive produce.

· The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions.

· NBC’s #1 primetime comedy in the 18-49 demo (L+7).

· Available next day on Peacock.

AMERICAN AUTO

· Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo star.

· Justin Spitzer, Aaron Kaplan and Jeff Blitz executive produce

· The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group,?in association with?Spitzer Holding Company and Kapital Entertainment.

· The first season of “American Auto” reached more than 24 million total viewers in the U.S. across viewing platforms.

· Available next day on Peacock.

GRAND CREW

· Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings,?Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes?and?Carl Tart star.

· Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor executive produce.

· The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

· The premiere episode of “Grand Crew” is NBC’s top digital comedy launch on Peacock.

· The first season of “Grand Crew” reached over 17 million total viewers in the U.S. across viewing platforms.

· Available next day on Peacock.