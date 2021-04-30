NBC’s Young Rock Renewed For 2nd Season

“Young Rock” has been renewed for a second season.

Deadline reports that NBC has renewed their Tuesday night block of comedy, featuring “Young Rock” and “Kenan.”

“Young Rock” features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and tells the story of his life, from growing up as the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson. Rock makes an appearance on each episode. The cast also includes Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui.

NBC noted that “Young Rock” is the #1 new comedy of the season n the 18-49 key demographic, and that the pilot episode was seen by 13.4 million viewers. It was also noted that the show is NBC’s top comedy debut across all digital platforms on record through 60 days with 3.6 million digital views.