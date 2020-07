Former ROH star Necro Butcher, whose real name is Dylan Summers, took to his Facebook page to announce that he has been diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

He posted a status to his Facebook page that read, “Finally got that elusive diagnosis, stage 3 Hodgkins, it was taking forever, multiple biopsies and procedures, I might be that happiest guy ever to hear he has cancer.”

Summers will reportedly have 6-8 cycles of chemotherapy to treat his diagnosis.