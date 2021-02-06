Negative Reaction To Hulk Hogan’s SmackDown Appearance

Hulk Hogan made an appearance on this week’s Smackdown to talk about the anniversary of his match against Andre The Giant in 1988 and Hogan also gave his thoughts on Edge.

The segment was criticized by fans on social media with people pointing out that Hogan followed a Black History Month video package.

