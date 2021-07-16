Negative Reactions To Reports of Bill Goldberg Returning To WWE

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bill Goldberg is reportedly returning to WWE and will be facing Bobby Lashley at the 2021 Summerslam PPV. WWE apparently has a reason for not bringing back Brock Lesnar to face Lashley at Summerslam.

Goldberg’s name trended on Twitter with the vast majority of tweets consisting of negative reactions. Here were some of the comments from fans that went viral:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR