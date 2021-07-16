Negative Reactions To Reports of Bill Goldberg Returning To WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bill Goldberg is reportedly returning to WWE and will be facing Bobby Lashley at the 2021 Summerslam PPV. WWE apparently has a reason for not bringing back Brock Lesnar to face Lashley at Summerslam.

Goldberg’s name trended on Twitter with the vast majority of tweets consisting of negative reactions. Here were some of the comments from fans that went viral:

WWE bringing out Goldberg for him to challenge for the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 50: pic.twitter.com/K7uj01erSE — Hunter (-_•) (@HunterPWWE5) July 15, 2021

Me everytime Goldberg comes back pic.twitter.com/qZfWrwgQVg — Mark Out / ᴛʀɪʙᴀʟ ᴄʜɪᴇғ (@_MarkOut_) July 15, 2021

AEW: Continuously makes new stars by putting a title on Ricky Starks, giving Sammy Guevara a huge win in his home state, main event with Ethan Page & Darby Allin in a classic Coffin match. WWE: Brings back Goldberg as soon as the fans return. With zero plans to push new stars. — Drain Bamager (@DrainBamager) July 15, 2021

All these rumours about Brock vs Lashley and we’re really getting a Goldberg match instead. pic.twitter.com/ZnwhisKlDH — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) July 15, 2021

All those rumors about Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar just to get Lashley vs GOLDBERG??? pic.twitter.com/9luM8cDjtN — NickMan (@BrokenNickMan16) July 15, 2021