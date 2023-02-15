Netflix and FOX Interested in ‘Housewives of Wrestling’ Reality Show, Update on Andrade El Idolo

The latest “To Be The Man” podcast featured a Q&A with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Flair revealed that a reality show featuring the wives of some famous wrestlers is being considered.

Regarding a potential “Housewives of Wrestling” program, Flair said:

“Fox and Netflix are looking at picking up the Housewives of Wrestling. She (Wendy) saw the reel yesterday. It’s Randy’s wife. It’s Kurt’s wife. It’s Wendy and it’s Jake Hager’s wife.”

“She (Wendy) just got a check to write her life story with me. She’s writing a book and they gave her a hell of a bump up front.”

Flair also provided an update on Andrade El Idolo:

“I haven’t talked to him in a couple of weeks, so I don’t know exactly what the time frame is, but I know they’re training like hell. I know for a while Manny could only train with one arm, but he kept working his legs and everything.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



