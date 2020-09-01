Netflix Cancels The Big Show Show After One Season

The Big Show’s family sitcom has come to an end, as Netflix has canceled The Big Show Show after one season. Deadline reports that Netflix chose not to order a second season of both that sitcom and Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love, meaning that their runs will end with the special Christmas episodes that were commissioned earlier this year.

The Big Show Show was created Josh Bycel and Jason Berger and starred Show as a father of three daughters, premiering in April. Berger posted to Twitter to comment on the cancellation: