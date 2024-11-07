Netflix Considers Airing WWE Raw Live From Europe Ahead Of WrestleMania Season

WWE announced earlier this week an eleven-city Road to WrestleMania tour in March that will take talent to Barcelona, Spain; Dortmund, Germany; Hannover, Germany; Brussels, Belgium; Bologna, Italy; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Nottingham, England; Glasgow, Scotland; Vienna, Austria; Amsterdam, Netherlands; and London, England.

For the first time in history, Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown will air consecutive episodes from various cities in the United Kingdom and Europe over three weeks in March. WWE has been showing more international PLEs live in the afternoon.

During the most recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was revealed that Netflix is open to airing live afternoon episodes of Raw when they tour Europe.

JoeyVotes stated, “WWE did make some big news internationally this week, as they announced a three-week tour of the United Kingdom, directly in the middle of WrestleMania season, with six of those shows being TV episodes of both Raw and SmackDown. We are told that, after speaking with Netflix sources, that Netflix is absolutely open to the idea of broadcasting those Rawaw shows live as they happen. Basically, TC, we could be looking at some Monday afternoon Raw right in the middle of WrestleMania season. We’re told that WWE is considering the idea, no decision, one way or the other, but Netflix is on board for doing those shows live as they happen. Of course, Smackdown will be on tape delay from USA Network. Nothing changing there, but to be determined, if Netflix wants to host these shows live as it’s on the table.”

