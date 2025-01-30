Netflix Games Announces WWE 2K Mobile Coming In The Fall

WWE 2K Mobile is coming to Netflix Games.
“The main event is coming to a phone near you as WWE 2K comes to mobile, exclusively on Netflix Games later this Fall 2025,” the Netflix Games announcement read on Thursday morning.
A video was included with the announcement where CM Punk reveals the creation of WWE 2K Mobile and that it will be available in the Fall of 2025 via Netflix Games.
The main event is coming to a phone near you as WWE 2K comes to mobile, exclusively on #NetflixGames later this Fall 2025 #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/EUUQnIa1ke
— Netflix Games (@netflixgames_) January 30, 2025