Netflix Original Film “Blade of the 47 Ronin” Co-Written by AJ Lee Now Available

“Blade of the 47 Ronin” was officially released today for Netflix streaming and DVD release. This is AJ Mendez’s first film, formerly known as AJ Lee in WWE.

John Swetnam wrote the original script. It was co-written by the former WWE Divas Champion and Aimee Garcia, best known for her role as Ella Lopez in the Netflix TV series Lucifer.

It’s a follow-up to Keanu Reeves’ 2013 film “47 Ronin,” which grossed $151 million. That film was a fictionalized depiction of the real-life 47 ronin, a group of samurai who set out to avenge the death of their fallen master. The following is the film’s synopsis:

“An evil witch named Yurei, whose ancestor was slain by one of the 47 Ronin, has surfaced in modern day Budapest determined to have his revenge. Yurei seeks to completely destroy all samurai by uniting both halves of the powerful Tengu Sword. A prophecy claims only a descendant of the original 47 Ronin can wield the blade and defeat this great evil. The samurai are shocked when Lord Shinshiro identifies a streetwise New Yorker named Luna as the one who was prophesied. He charges ronin Reo and apprentice Onami with training Luna to be the hero they desperately need. With most of the samurai lords dead or missing, and a traitor hiding among them, the remaining warriors must summon all of their skills as martial arts masters to combat Yurei’s mystic magic and fulfill their destiny.”

Lee is also the Executive Producer of WOW: Women Of Wrestling and a color commentator.

You can watch an extended preview of Blade of the 47 Ronin below: