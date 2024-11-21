Netflix Releases Promotional Material For WWE Raw Debut On Jan. 6

WWE Raw premieres on Netflix starting on January 6, 2025 with the live premiere episode from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Ahead of the move, Netflix released the following announcement on November 21, along with a “Sneak Peek” video.

WWE COMES TO NETFLIX JANUARY 6, 2025

Netflix and WWE announced that the brand-new Intuit Dome in Los Angeles will be the home of Monday Night RAW’s debut on Netflix, LIVE at 5pm PT/8pm ET on January 6, 2025.This partnership marks a new era for WWE fans, with the much-anticipated debut of live weekly programming with can’t-miss action unfolding 52-weeks a year on Netflix.In addition to Monday Night RAW, Netflix will bring WWE’s electrifying content to audiences outside the United States, including SmackDown, NXT, and Premium Live Events (PLEs) such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam.These events can be seen on Netflix starting January 6, 2025 in most international markets around the world.Many of WWE’s top RAW moments will be available to watch on Netflix, plus select programming and historic PLEs also available outside of the United States, from January 1, 2025.