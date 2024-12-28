Netflix Reveals New Categories Ahead Of WWE RAW Premiere

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Netflix has revealed new categories in preparation for WWE debuting Monday Night RAW on the streaming platform in January. In addition to RAW, Netflix will also be hosting several new shows.

One of the new shows is WWE Top 10, which covers the biggest and best matches in the company’s history. Another is RAW Classics, in which Big E talks about his favorite matches on the red brand. Other shows include Road to Wrestlemania, Superstar Profiles, and Legends Profiles.