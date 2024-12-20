Netflix To Launch Exclusive WWE Behind-The-Scenes Series

Netflix is expanding its sports programming portfolio, featuring a variety of high-profile events and content, including live NFL games and WWE-related programming.

A new teaser video emphasizes Netflix’s growing commitment to sports, showcasing highlights like live broadcasts of NFL games on Christmas Day, marking a significant milestone for the platform. Additionally, Netflix has secured exclusive U.S. media rights for the 2027 and 2031 Women’s World Cup tournaments, further solidifying its sports content lineup.

Beginning January 6th, WWE Raw will stream live on Netflix, marking a major transition for the flagship wrestling show. The teaser video also suggests that fans can look forward to more WWE-related content on the platform, including what appears to be a new behind-the-scenes series, teased briefly at the 0:45 mark in the clip. This move indicates Netflix’s intent to deepen its partnership with WWE and provide fans with unique and exclusive content beyond live broadcasts.