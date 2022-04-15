Network Officials “Extremely Happy” With AEW Right Now

During his podcast, Matt Hardy talked about WarnerMedia/Discovery merger and how it might affect the future of AEW programming on TBS/TNT:

“They [network officials] are extremely happy with AEW right now. I don’t know of anyone that has been concerned about it. I haven’t seen any kind of worry or concern. I mean, it’s just business as usual.”

“For the foreseeable future, I continue to see it as business as usual, especially because the Dynamite show is doing great. It’s in the top five every single week. It’s a live program, which people love and they’re really behind it. You have to always remember too that it’s only three years old, which is quite a statement that it’s already in the top three to five every single week.”