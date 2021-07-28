Nevada Governor Announces Mask Mandate Weeks Before WWE SummerSlam

There’s new speculation on a possible mask mandate for WWE SummerSlam. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced a new state-wide mask mandate this week following recommendations from the CDC over a recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the delta variant.

“Nevadans & visitors – please see the latest update below. Let’s mask up to keep one another safe. And if you haven’t yet, get your #COVID19 vaccine. Visit http://NVCOVIDFighter.org to find a clinic near you,” tweeted Governor Sisolak on Tuesday.

The mandate in Nevada requires face coverings to be worn indoors in public in counties with “substantial or high transmission” starting Friday of this week. 12 of Nevada’s 17 counties fit that criteria, including Clark County, where Las Vegas is.

The renewed mandate is raising questions about how it will affect the Vegas tourism industry, which had been on what was seen as an upward trajectory toward recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Washington Post. The mask mandate in Nevada drew confusion and frustration on social media, with many asking about the sudden changes, and what they mean for businesses like night clubs. The mandate has also left some tourists less excited about trips to Vegas, leading some to cancel their plans, according to The Post. It remains to be seen if any WWE fans have nixed their SummerSlam trips due to the mandate or the COVID-19 concerns.

WWE SummerSlam is scheduled for Saturday, April 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas.Stay tuned for more.