“Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11” Documentary Premieres

In addition to premiering on Peacock, the WWE documentary Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11 is available on YouTube.

Here is a synopsis along with the video:

Rounding out the week on Friday, WWE commemorates the 20-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, with an all-new documentary, Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11. Hear from Superstars like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, Edge and many more as they remember being involved in one of the most emotional and patriotic SmackDown episodes in WWE history just two days after the attacks.