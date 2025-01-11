New #1 Contender Crowned At WWE NXT House Show

WWE NXT’s latest house show took place on January 10th at the Dade City Armory in Dade City, Florida, and featured several noteworthy moments, including the crowning of a new #1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship.

In a Women’s Rumble Match, Lola Vice emerged victorious to secure her position as the next challenger for the title. Following her win, Vice was confronted by NXT Women’s Champion Giulia, setting the stage for an intriguing showdown.

Giulia recently captured the championship from Roxanne Perez on the January 9th episode of NXT New Year’s Evil. While the exact date of Vice’s title opportunity has not been announced, the confrontation hinted at a potential clash in the near future.

The full results from the Dade City show, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com, are as follows:

– Riley Osborne defeated Anthony Luke.

– Adrianna Rizzo defeated Izzi Dame.

– No Quarter Catch Crew (Tavion Heights and Myles Borne) (w/ Wren Sinclair) defeated Cutler James and an unknown star.

– Sol Ruca defeated Wren Sinclair.

– The Family (Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo) defeated Brooks Jensen and Niko Vance

– Mixed Tag: Hank Walker, Tank Ledger and Dani Palmer defeated Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe and Kali Armstrong.

– Women’s Rumble Match: Lola Vice winner.

– Fallon Henley defeated Gigi Dolin.

– FrAxiom defeated OTM (Lucien Price and Bronco Nima (w/ Jaida Parker).

This event further showcased the depth of NXT’s women’s division as the brand continues to build anticipation for future matchups.