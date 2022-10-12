New #1 Contenders for WWE NXT Tag Team Titles Confirmed

The new #1 contenders for the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles are Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.

Blade and Enofe won a Triple Threat against The Dyad, Brooks Jensen, and Josh Briggs on Tuesday night’s NXT broadcast to become the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, who watched the event from the platform above the fans.

Cameron Grimes, who fought The Schism during the match to prevent The Dyad from getting a cheap win, congratulated Enofe and Blade on Twitter.

“Few months ago I told @Edris_Enofe and @MalikBladeWWE to take advantage of opportunities and tonight they did just that! Congratulations guys now go win!,” Grimes wrote.

Blade responded, “Thanks @CGrimesWWE YOU HEARD THE MAN LETS GO WIN @Edris_Enofe!!”

There is no news on when Elton Prince and Kit Wilson will defend their titles against Enofe and Blade, but the event could take place on Saturday, October 22 at NXT Halloween Havoc.

Here are highlights from Tuesday night’s Triple Threat, along with the aforementioned tweets: