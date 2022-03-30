New AEW Dynamite Match Announced For Tonight

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Tony Khan tweeted the following to announce Jay Lethal vs. Jon Moxley for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS-

Moxley has been teaming with Bryan Danielson as of late, so this will be a return to singles competition for him.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia SC. Below is the updated lineup-

-FTR vs. The Gunn Club

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin

-The Bunny vs. TBA (Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier, TBA will be signed by Tony Khan tonight)

-Jay Lethal vs. Jon Moxley

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR