New AEW Dynamite Match Announced For Tonight

Tony Khan tweeted the following to announce Jay Lethal vs. Jon Moxley for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS-

In a 1-on-1 battle of 2 great champions, former ROH World Champion @TheLethalJay (7-2 @AEW record) will take on former #AEW World Champion @jonmoxley (4-0 #AEW record) Live on Wednesday Night Dynamite TONIGHT! Jay Lethal vs. Jon Moxley#AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/ky1httYhc8 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 30, 2022

Moxley has been teaming with Bryan Danielson as of late, so this will be a return to singles competition for him.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia SC. Below is the updated lineup-

-FTR vs. The Gunn Club

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin

-The Bunny vs. TBA (Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier, TBA will be signed by Tony Khan tonight)

-Jay Lethal vs. Jon Moxley