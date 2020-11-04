New AEW Dynamite Match Confirmed For Tonight

AEW has announced The Young Bucks vs. Private Party for tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT, the go-home show for Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

As noted earlier at this link, Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears was nixed from tonight’s show due to COVID-19 concerns. AEW has announced that The Bucks vs. Private Party is the replacement match for Sky vs. Spears.

Here is the updated line up for tonight’s AEW episode. Stay tuned for coverage.

-Private Party vs. Young Bucks

-Trent vs. Miro

-Sammy Guevara and Ortiz vs. MJF and Wardlow

-Nyla Rose vs. Red Velvet

-Cody and The Gunn Club vs. The Dark Order’s Colt Cabana, 10 & John Silver

-Chris Jericho on commentary

-PAC will break his silence

-Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will face off