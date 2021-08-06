New AEW Dynamite Match For Next Week

Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia is now official for next week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Below is the updated line-up for next Wednesday-

* Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

* Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow

* Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander

* Dan Lambert will appear

* The Good Brothers will defend the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

Following an impressive debut on #AEWDynamite last night, @GarciaWrestling claims @DarbyAllin was only able to pin him with help from @JonMoxley + @MadKing1981; Garcia has challenged Darby to a one-on-one match next Wednesday, & AEW GM @TonyKhan has booked the match for Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/HYMOvaDAAd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021

What I say a couple weeks ago there’s only one place to prove yer the best and that’s AEW. Let’s get after this shit and show what ya got @GarciaWrestling https://t.co/juTs4ty4Bw — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) August 5, 2021