New AEW Dynamite Match For Next Week

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia is now official for next week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Below is the updated line-up for next Wednesday-

* Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

* Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow

* Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander

* Dan Lambert will appear

* The Good Brothers will defend the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR