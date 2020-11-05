New AEW Full Gear Buy-In Match Announced

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

AEW announced that the Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver match, which was originally scheduled for the Full Gear PPV buy-in show, has been moved to the main card. The new buy-in match will see NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb defend her title against former champion Allysin Kay. Kay, who recently announced that she was a free agent, will be making her AEW debut.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR