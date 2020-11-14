New AEW Hire Jade Cargill Had WWE Tryout Last Year

WWE previously passed on signing Jade Cargill, who was signed by AEW this week.

As noted, AEW announced on Thursday that Cargill has been signed to a multi-year contract after making her debut on this week’s AEW Dynamite episode. Cargill came out to confront Cody Rhodes and teased a possible AEW appearance by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. She also had a confrontation with Cody’s wife, Brandi Rhodes.

It was reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Cargill had a WWE tryout back in 2019, but she was not offered a contract. There’s no word on why WWE did not sign Cargill, but she did have a full tryout with the company.

Cargill worked the same April 2019 WWE Performance Center tryout that featured current WWE NXT Superstar Emily Andzulis of Titan Games fame. Cargill, who played college basketball, previously trained under QT Marshall at his Nightmare Factory, and at the Face 2 Face Wrestling School owned by Richard Borger and Heath Slater. She is the girlfriend of former Major League Baseball player Brandon Phillips, and they have one child together. Cargill has also done some modeling in the past.