New AEW Instagram Game Available To Play

The AEW on TNT Instagram account has turned the page into a “Choose Your Own Adventure” mobile game for fans.

The game starts out with fans picking which AEW wrestler they want to go “find” to continue their quest to become the next AEW star. Fans can choose to start with Cody Rhodes, Britt Baker, Jon Moxley, or AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. The next move will depend on which wrestler you chose to “visit” first.

The rules for the game read like this:

“You are trying to become an AEW wrestler. Through a series of interlinked Instagram carousel posts and accounts, you will make choices that either lead you to your ultimate goal of becoming an All Elite wrestler, or fail miserably. Swipe left through to choose your next move or path by going to the tagged Instagram account. Then swipe through the post on the following account to pick your next move by doing it again! Will you become a famous All Elite wrestler?”

You can start playing the game with the Instagram post below: