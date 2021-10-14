New AEW Rampage Buy-In Pre-Show Match Announced

As reported before, a 1 hour “Buy In” pre-show will air this Friday at 9pm EST on the AEW YouTube channel. This will be the lead-in to AEW Rampage on TNT at 10pm. Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett has just been announced for that show.

Here are the updated lineups for Friday’s AEW shows from Miami-

The Buy-In (9pm Youtube)

-Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett

-Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

-Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki

Rampage (10pm TNT)

-Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny

-CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal

-TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Chris Jericho, Jake Hager vs. Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, ex-UFC star Junior dos Santos