New AEW Rampage Buy-In Pre-Show Match Announced

As reported before, a 1 hour “Buy In” pre-show will air this Friday at 9pm EST on the AEW YouTube channel. This will be the lead-in to AEW Rampage on TNT at 10pm. Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett has just been announced for that show.
Here are the updated lineups for Friday’s AEW shows from Miami-
The Buy-In (9pm Youtube)
-Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett
-Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty
-Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki
Rampage (10pm TNT)
-Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny
-CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal
-TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Chris Jericho, Jake Hager vs. Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, ex-UFC star Junior dos Santos