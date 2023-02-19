New AEW Show May Be Coming Soon According to Recent Trademark Filing

AEW submitted a unique new trademark application on February 15.

All Elite Wrestling applied to the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark “AEW Collision” for entertainment services.

AEW Collision is listed as a show. It’s possible that it’ll be a recap show for their digital platforms, or it could be a new TV series to complement their four existing shows. It’s interesting timing because the filing could be Tony Khan’s “important announcement” on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

AEW has a TV deal with WBD for Dynamite on TBS and Rampage on TNT, as well as two streaming shows on YouTube, AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. Bleacher Report broadcasts AEW PPV events.

The following is the trademark description:

“Mark For: AEW COLLISON™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through television and the internet; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling.”