New AEW World Tag Team Champions Crowned, Rey Fenix Injured

Rey Fenix suffered an arm injury during tonight’s AEW Dynamite main event.

The Dynamite on TBS premiere main event saw Jurassic Express defeat The Lucha Bros to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. This is the first championship run for Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

However, Fenix grabbed his left arm at one point during the bout and seemed to be calling for help following a table bump at the hands of Luchasaurus. PWInsider reports that he was taken to a local hospital after the match. The belief within AEW is that Fenix likely suffered a dislocated elbow, which would be a blessing considering how bad the injury looked in real time.

Matt Sydal, Darius Martin and Lio Rush took to Twitter and commented on the Fenix injury after the show. You can see those tweets below, along with a tweet of the bad table bump and footage of the title change-

The champs #Luchabros are PULLING OUT ALL THE STOPS! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/ur60wgSMbo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1478924054992244736

It was all heart and no quit, and now @boy_myth_legend and @luchasaurus are your new #AEW World Tag Team Champions! What a historic night here at #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/lsHyX8wOnP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022

My whole heart broke when I saw that. — Matt Sydal (@MattSydal) January 6, 2022

Much love for Rey Fenix 🦅❤️ pic.twitter.com/wKO85Ne229 — Darius Martin (@DariusMartin612) January 6, 2022

Rey Fenix 🙏🏽 — Lio Rush (@IamLioRush) January 6, 2022