New Backstage WWE Creative Updates On Chelsea Green – New Nickname?

Vince McMahon reportedly met with Chelsea Green before last week’s official SmackDown debut.

As reported before, Green suffered a wrist injury in the Survivor Series Fatal 4 Way with Liv Morgan, Tamina Snuka and Natalya on Friday’s show. Morgan ended up winning the match but the original plan was for Green to win.

Fightful Select reports that McMahon met with Green to discuss creative plans for her moving forward, and to inform her that she would be moving up to the blue brand imminently. It was said by those in WWE creative and other staff that they heard the meet went positively. Paul Heyman reportedly pushed hard for Green and believed in her as a top women’s star before he was ousted from his job as RAW Executive Director.

The creative discussions for Green didn’t stop with that meeting as up until at least the day of SmackDown there were also creative plans for Green to receive either a nickname or name change. The proposed nickname was “Victorious.”

There were some concerns raised by people within WWE that there could be trademark issues with the nickname. The Green name and “Victorious” both appeared on the internal rundown sheets before SmackDown. Green was also scheduled for a post-match interview where she’d refer to herself by the new “Victorious” nickname. The interview obviously never happened because of the injury.

Stay tuned for updates on when Green will be back in action.