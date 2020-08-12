New “Best Of Alexa Bliss” Series Added To WWE Network, 2K Battleground News

– The WWE Network has added their “Best of Alexa Bliss” series. The following matches are featured:
* Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship (Tables Match) – TLC 2016
* Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss for the SmackDown Women’s Championship (Cage Match) – SmackDown, January 17, 2017
* Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley for the Raw Women’s Championship – Payback 2017
* Bayley vs. Emma vs. Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship – No Mercy 2017
* Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship – TLC 2017
* Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship (Elimination Chamber Match) – Elimination Chamber 2018
* Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship – WrestleMania 34
* Women’s Money In The Bank Match – Money In The Bank 2018
* Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Kabuki Warriors for the Women’s Tag Championship – WrestleMania 36
– WWE 2K Battlegrounds tweeted the following, revealing that Akira Tozawa and Xavier Woods will be in the game:
. @TozawaAkira and @XavierWoodsPhD are in #WWE2KBattlegrounds. Hey Xavier! Watch out for the ninjas! pic.twitter.com/gqxZFtfTH2
