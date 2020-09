– WWE NXT Superstar Candice LeRae turns 35 years old today while former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tajiri turns 50, and former WWE Women’s Champion Stacy “The Kat” Carter also turns 50.

– Below is the latest vignette for Bianca Belair, which premiered on last night’s WWE RAW. This promo focuses on Belair’s “blinding speed” and plays off her background in track.