New Bloodline Members May Be Headed To WWE

The Bloodline vs. OC Bloodline match will headline WWE Survivor Series, and in the following months, more family members may become part in the plot.

In an Instagram post, Rikishi highlighted Journey Fatu (Jacob Fatu’s brother), Zilla Fatu (Umaga’s son), and Lance Anoa’i (Headshrinker Samu’s son). Rikishi captioned Journey’s photo, “You’ll remember his name soon @journey_fatu.”

Journey Fatu has been wrestling since 2018, predominantly for independent organizations such as Circle 6 and Oasis Pro Wrestling. He’s recognized for his high-flying style and powerful moves.

Zilla Fatu began training with Booker T at Reality of Wrestling and made her debut in 2023. Fans are captivated to his tremendous style, natural talent, and commanding presence, which are reminiscent of his father.

Lance Anoa’i has wrestled since 2010, having experience in a variety of promotions. He had a successful career in Major League Wrestling (MLW), where he even won the World Tag Team Championship. He also competed briefly in Japan for Pro Wrestling NOAH. Anoa’i was formally confirmed last week as one of the company’s most recent signings for the later PC class.