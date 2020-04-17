New Brahma Bull Championship Replicas On WWEshop

WWE Shop has released the new “Brahma Bull” replica title belt for The Rock. The belt goes for $500 and the Deluxe Collector’s edition goes for $999.99. The deluxe version includes genuine Swarovski crystals, a real leather strap and a custom Brahma Bull case, with an elbow pad. Each case s numbered and only 100 will be sold. The $500 version comes with a simulated leather strap. You can see the title below:

Finally! @TheRock has his very own replica championship title at @WWEShop. Long a subject of speculation, this title was never revealed on #WWERaw… but now, you can add one to your collection. Replica & Deluxe Collector’s versions available. https://t.co/zMG12Y68qo pic.twitter.com/815ak17Kdk — WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2020