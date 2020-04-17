New Brahma Bull Championship Replicas On WWEshop

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE Shop has released the new “Brahma Bull” replica title belt for The Rock. The belt goes for $500 and the Deluxe Collector’s edition goes for $999.99. The deluxe version includes genuine Swarovski crystals, a real leather strap and a custom Brahma Bull case, with an elbow pad. Each case s numbered and only 100 will be sold. The $500 version comes with a simulated leather strap. You can see the title below:

