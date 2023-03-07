New Bullet Club Member Revealed At NJPW Event, Updated New Japan Cup Bracket

David Finlay has become a member of The Bullet Club.
Finlay joined the NJPW 51st Anniversary show this week after attacking former Bullet Club leader Jay White at Battle In The Valley last month.
In the first round of the New Japan Cup, Finlay faced Tomohiro Ishii, who was accompanied by White’s former manager, Gedo. Finlay’s entrance into the ring featured a Bullet Club-style logo and the words “Rebel Club” on the screen.
Finlay eventually defeated Ishii by pinfall. Gedo then cut a post-match promo in which he stated that Bullet Club requires a rebel, and that it doesn’t matter because White isn’t here.
Finlay will now face The Great-O-Khan in the second round of the 2023 New Japan Cup on March 15. Shota Umino defeated Yujiro Takahashi this week, and he will now face IWGP World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. in a second round match on March 15.
The updated bracket is included below, along with related highlights.
