New Card for Delayed Debut WES Event, Several Stars No Longer Advertised

A new card for the launch of their Wrestling Entertainment Series promotion has been announced by former WWE Superstars Gzim Selmani and Sunny Dhinsa (AOP, Akam, and Rezar).

We previously mentioned how WES was initially slated to debut on June 4 at Nottingham, England’s Motorpoint Arena, a 10,000-seat stadium. The event will now take place on Saturday, July 9 from the same location, the promotion revealed at the end of May. The event will still go place on July 9; seats and meet & greet passes are available at WrestlingEntertainmentSeries.com. Two free pre-show matches are also set to air along with the live broadcast of the tournament on FITE.

Due to schedule issues brought on by the date change, a number of well-known performers have withdrawn from the show. Adam Scherr (also known as Braun Strowman), WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, Steve Maclin, Wesley Blake, Killer Kross, Jonah, Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood, Deonna Purrazzo, Chelsea Green, Mike Bennett, Biff Busick (also known as Oney Lorcan), and Dirty Dango (fka Fandango) are a few of the names that are no longer referenced in advertisements.

Fanene will face an unnamed opponent in the WES Women’s World Title match slated for July 9 according to WES. There have been rumors that the title bout would feature Fanene against CJ Perry (a.k.a. Lana), although this has not been confirmed. Perry is listed on WES’s promotional poster, although the WES website is not actively promoting her for a match. The first card that was scrapped featured Fanene vs. Perry.

There is currently no information on whether the commentary team of Jonathan Coachman and Matthew Rehwoldt is still on board with the broadcast.

The latest card for the WES debut on July 9 may be found below.

Inaugural WES World Title Match

Moose vs. Alistair Overeem

Inaugural WES Women’s World Title Match

TBA vs. Lina Fanene (fka Nia Jax)

Inaugural WES World Tag Team Titles Match

Legion of Pain (fka AOP) vs. BT Gunn and Kez Evans

Inaugural WES Women’s World Tag Team Titles Match

Steph De Lander (fka Persia Pirotta) and Anastasia vs. She Wolves

Samuray Del Sol (fka Kalisto) vs. Lince Dorado

Damo Mackle (fka Killian Dain) vs. Dean Muhtadi (fka Mojo Rawley)

Pre-show Match

Eric Young vs. Zac Zodiac

Pre-show Match

Levis Valenzuela Jr. (fka No Way Jose) vs. Jody Fliesh