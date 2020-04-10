New Challengers For Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross On WWE SmackDown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross win their first title defense.

Cross and Bliss defeated Asuka and Kairi Sane to retain. This was a rematch from Night One of WrestleMania 36, which saw The Kabuki Warriors drop the titles to Cross and Bliss.

It looks like the next title defense for Cross and Bliss will be against the team of Carmella and Dana Brooke.

As seen in the clip below, SmackDown featured a segment where Cross and Bliss agreed to grant a title shot to Brooke and Carmella. There’s no word yet on when the title match will take place, but it won’t be next Friday because Brooke is set to face Naomi in a Money In the Bank qualifying match.

Stay tuned for updates on Carmella and Brooke vs. Cross and Bliss for the titles.